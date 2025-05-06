Tollywood Stars Shine at the Grand Launch of Epithelia Clinic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city’s skyline sparkled a little brighter on Saturday evening as Epithelia Clinic, a state-of-the-art dermatology and trichology center, celebrated its grand opening with a dazzling launch party at its new location in the Financial District, Nanakramguda.

The exclusive event was graced by Tollywood actress Regina Cassandra, who captivated the crowd with her elegance and warm words about the importance of holistic skincare. She was joined by several leading stars and personalities from the Telugu film industry, turning the celebration into a glamorous red carpet affair.

The launch drew a distinguished gathering of Hyderabad’s top doctors, wellness experts, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), all eager to witness the unveiling of a clinic that promises to set new benchmarks in personalized skin and hair care. Guests enjoyed curated walkthroughs of the facility, live demos of cutting-edge treatments, and engaging interactions with the expert team behind Epithelia.

Speaking at the event, the clinic’s founders shared their vision of combining advanced medical aesthetics with a warm, patient-first approach. “Epithelia Clinic is not just about beauty—it’s about confidence, science, and self-care. We’re thrilled to bring the best global technologies to Hyderabad,” they said.

The evening was marked by celebration, insightful conversations, and a shared commitment to raising the bar for dermatological care in the city. With its luxe interiors, expert staff, and comprehensive treatment offerings, Epithelia Clinic is poised to become the go-to destination for those seeking world-class skin and hair solutions.

Clinic Address: 1st Floor, My Scape Corner, Survey No: 88A, ADP Boulevard, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500008

Website: www.epitheliaclinic.com Google Maps: Click here

For media inquiries or appointment bookings, please contact: 📧 [email protected] 📞 +91 9908143716

