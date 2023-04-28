TOMCOM overseas jobs drive in Hyderabad on April 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the State Department of Labour, Employment, Training & Factories, with a specific mandate to facilitate overseas placement to qualified skilled and semiskilled workers from Telangana entered partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in different countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania and UK in addition to Gulf countries.



There is a high demand for skilled workers in developed countries for positions like pipe fitters, ITV drivers, welders, and scaffolders. These jobs come with an attractive salary package, and TOMCOM will assist the candidates in facilitating the recruitment process through safe and

legal channels of migration.

In this regard, TOMCOM is holding an enrolment drive on April 29 at the TOMCOM Office, Government I.T.I. College, Mallepally Campus, Vijaynnagar Colony, Hyderabad to select candidates for the following vacancies:

UAE: Blaster painter, cleaner, general helper, foreman – Blasting & Painting, Foreman Plater, FCAW welder, GTAW welder, ITV driver, machinist – CNC, pipe fitter, plater fabricator, scaffolders.

Malaysia: Technical Superintendent. The recruiting company will provide food, accommodation and joining tickets. To be eligible for these positions, the candidate must have a relevant experience and passport with a minimum validity of two years.

TOMCOM invites interested and eligible candidates to enrol on TOMCOM website or mobile app. For more details, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact TOMCOM 7893566493/99519 09863/83286 02231.