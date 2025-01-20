Tomorrow’s era belongs to BJP in TG: MP Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender stated that those opposed to the growth of our party are the ones spreading lies about the BJP. However, "we do not pay attention to such claims."

Addressing the media on Sunday, he asserted that the BJP is emerging as a formidable force in the State. No party will be able to defeat it in the future, as "tomorrow's era belongs to the BJP in Telangana." Rajender highlighted issues since the Congress government took office, stating, “For three months, the houses of Pedala were demolished in the name of HYDRA. For several months, the homes of the poor near the Musi River were also demolished.

“Now they have begun demolishing houses in slums, including Balajinagar in Jawahar Nagar, which is one of the largest and oldest slums in the country,” the Minister said. He mentioned that people from across the nation have lived in these areas with their families since 1985, earning a living by selling vegetables, washing clothes, and doing small jobs.

"The residents come from various States, including Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, and many purchased homes," he added.

Etala narrated the history of the land, explaining that in 1941, the British government acquired 5,977.3 acres for Rs 4,50,000 for soldiers. Until 1948, this land was under the control of the Secunderabad Estate Officer. After the end of the Nizam rule and India’s independence, in 1951, the land was handed over to the Society for Soldiers, with the State government serving solely as a caretaker.

He emphasised that this land is owned by the Department of Defence, and if soldiers decide to sell it, the poor will be the ones to purchase it. Rajender recalled an incident from 1994 when the then Revenue Minister K Ramchander ordered the demolition of huts. But, Tiger Narendra’s leadership resisted and ultimately stopped it.

He expressed concern that real estate brokers and revenue officials have become rampant and now create fear among residents about potential demolitions. He also mentioned that in 1998, 1,705 people were allotted land in Arundhati Nagar as part of a family planning operation. But, those houses are now facing demolition as well.

“Does Revanth Reddy control the administration? Do ministers have control over officials? They are turning into middlemen, demanding bribes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs two lakh. "If ex-servicemen take this to court, the state government will be in trouble,” he warned, adding that the government has not taken these issues into account. Rajender warned the current government, stating that leaders like Baddam Bal Reddy, Dattatreya, and Narendra have historically supported the poor. “Khabardhar (be careful) if you attempt to disrupt that foundation,” he cautioned.

Having been elected as an MP from the area, highlighting the suffering of Balaji Nagar’s residents, he questioned “Why are you undertaking such efforts?” He emphasized that they will not ignore the plight of the poor and are prepared to fight for their rights. Rajender cautioned that the officers and policemen who act blindly under their superior's diktats will have to face consequences and dare to submit evidence in court. He highlighted that Jawahar Nagar is plagued by bad sanitation and contaminated water.

A place where only the most vulnerable reside. The area, with a population of 1.5 million, suffers from having just one dump yard—the Jawahar Nagar dump yard—which poisons the lives of two lakh residents. He pointed out that the BJP has approached the Green Tribunal regarding this issue, yet the government remains indifferent. "The current government does not care about the health of the people," he said.