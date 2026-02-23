Top Maoist surrenders before police with 50 cadres

Hyderabad: Top Maoist Malla Raji Reddy surrendered before the Telangana police along with 50 Maoist cadres, police said on Sunday.

Raji Reddy was a Central Committee Member (CCM) and Politburo Member (PBM) of CPI (Maoist). He joined the Maoist in 1975 and has been holding key positions in the organisation.

According to police sources, Raji Reddy (76) is the son of Veera Reddy and hails from Shatharajpalli village, Peddapalli district. He studied Intermediate at Government Junior College, Manthani, in Peddapalli district. Sources said Raji Reddy was believed to be operating in the National Park area of Chhattisgarh. He reportedly moved to Telangana about a month ago following intensified operations by Chhattisgarh police.

Another top Maoist, Devji alias Tripari Tirupathi also reportedly surrendered to the police. Devji (62) hails from Jagtial district and is believed to have succeeded the late CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, who died in May 2025.

Devji, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, created the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and went on to become a key Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and the politburo member of the Maoist party. The surrender came ahead of a March 31 deadline set by the Union Ministry to bring the Maoist movement to an end in the country. And police are to announce the surrender soon.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on February 15 called upon all underground Maoist leaders and cadres, including some 15 remaining cadres from Telangana to give up arms.

He had stated that those who choose to join the mainstream will be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the state government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme.