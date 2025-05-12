Toppers of 10th and Inter exams felicitated

Hyderabad: TS MESA Urdu Officers felicitated toppers of 10th and Intermediate at the event held at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute, located in the premises of Public Gardens.

In the event organised by the Urdu Officers unit, a large number of students from various government schools and colleges across the city participated. Certificates of appreciation, memento and books were distributed among 50 selected students by the organisers. On this occasion, experts from the field of education and lecturers interacted with the students and encouraged them to continue their higher education.

Retired Lecturer Muhammad Zaheeruddin addressed the students in an engaging manner and advised them to work hard for their future.