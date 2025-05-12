Live
- YSRCP condemns attack on Vidadala Rajini
- US notifies Israel Hamas plans to release Israeli-American hostage: PM Netanyahu office
- Jagtial to become health care hub: Damodar
- Officials told to ensure transparent supply of PDS rice
- BJP Demands Urgent Paddy Procurement in Venisompuram, Warns of Mass Protest Over Government Negligence
- BJP District Leaders Ensure Smooth Paddy Procurement at Lathipuram IKP Center, Emphasize Farmer Welfare
- Sarithamma Attends Grand Inauguration of Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Kondapalli
- MB Bethel Church Inaugurated in Aiza Mandal with Grand Ceremony and Community Participation
- Counseling held for rowdy-sheeters, criminals
- Harish lashes out at Uttam over ‘misleading’ remarks on SRLI proj
Toppers of 10th and Inter exams felicitated
Highlights
Hyderabad: TS MESA Urdu Officers felicitated toppers of 10th and Intermediate at the event held at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research...
Hyderabad: TS MESA Urdu Officers felicitated toppers of 10th and Intermediate at the event held at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute, located in the premises of Public Gardens.
In the event organised by the Urdu Officers unit, a large number of students from various government schools and colleges across the city participated. Certificates of appreciation, memento and books were distributed among 50 selected students by the organisers. On this occasion, experts from the field of education and lecturers interacted with the students and encouraged them to continue their higher education.
Retired Lecturer Muhammad Zaheeruddin addressed the students in an engaging manner and advised them to work hard for their future.
Next Story