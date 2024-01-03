  • Menu
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao launches int’l kite & sweet festival poster

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday launched the poster for the international kite and sweet festival. The annual festival is...

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday launched the poster for the international kite and sweet festival. The annual festival is being organised in Parade Ground between January 13 and 15. Speaking at the launching event held at Haritha Plaza in Begumpet, he said that during the three-day event, around 40 participants from 16 countries will be taking part, besides members from 60 different kite clubs from India.

The event will also host a number of sweet stalls, where delicacies from across the globe will also be presented. At the event, the artists of handicrafts and handlooms will be exhibiting their works. The Minister informed that entry is free for visitors and all arrangements are being made to avoid any inconvenience.

