Touted as a boon, Aramghar flyover turns a bane for Nehru zoo visitors!

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura–Aramgarh flyover in the Old City, which was built to facilitate the free movement of vehicles and ease traffic congestion on the busy stretch, has turned troublesome for visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park. Visitors are at significant risk of road accidents as there are no safe pedestrian crossings in front of the zoo.

The flyover was thrown open to the public in January last year. However, with the construction of the flyover, the available options for crossing the road were seized, and the area has witnessed bottlenecks near the zoo. Every day, thousands of people, including tourists, visit the Nehru Zoological Park.

The 4.1-km-long flyover, the city’s second longest, has emerged as a pressing issue as visitors to the zoo have been seen struggling to cross the busy road. The proximity of the flyover has significantly increased vehicle speeds in the area.

“There are no safe ways for people to cross the busy road. Out of fear of being struck by fast-moving vehicles coming down from the flyover near the zoo, pedestrians are often seen running to cross the road,” said Mohammed Shaker, a hotel owner located opposite the zoo. Earlier, The Hans India brought attention to the safety of zoo visitors and the problem of traffic congestion. Highlighting that a foot-over-bridge (FoB) near the Nehru Zoological Park is the need of the hour, it stressed that to ensure the safety and convenience of both visitors and tourists, civic authorities should prioritise the development of a FoB. This initiative would not only enhance accessibility but also protect the well-being of all those who visit the zoo.

According to observers, the Zoo Park stands out as a favoured attraction for people from all over Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, drawing large crowds every day, with numbers doubling on weekends. This influx of visitors frequently results in congested roadways, creating difficulties for people, especially children, women, and the elderly, to move through the busy streets with ease and safety.

The road was expanded to facilitate the construction of the Zoo Park–Aramgarh flyover, and as a result of the broader carriageway, the risk of accidents increased several times over. Mohammed Ahmed, an activist from the Old City, said that while authorities constructed a massive flyover to ease vehicular movement, they failed to anticipate that its end would coincide with the entrance to Hyderabad’s Zoo, where visitors would face serious difficulties while crossing the road.

Ahmed emphasised, “The flyover could significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the area. However, it is crucial to consider the increased speed of vehicles, which may pose a serious risk to zoo visitors at the end of the flyover and could potentially lead to unfortunate accidents.”

Moreover, traffic jams, gridlocks, and bottlenecks persist at the zoo-end of the flyover, which connects the Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh and Puranapul areas.

K Venkatesh, a zoo visitor, said that people visiting the zoo often cross the road to hire auto-rickshaws or board buses at the bus stop on the other side of the road. However, he pointed out that the end of the flyover intersects with the zoo’s entrance, increasing the risk of accidents due to vehicles travelling at higher speeds. “This situation poses a significant danger to families, children, and other visitors who may be crossing the road,” he said.