Town Planning Department: Don’t return applications with frivolous objections: MMC boss

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy directed Town Planning Department officials not to return applications with unnecessary objections. He stated that if there are any deficiencies, all of them should be communicated at once during a review meeting held at the MMC head office on Tuesday.

The pending building permit applications were reviewed circle-wise and zone-wise. Similarly, the pending details of LRS applications were also reviewed in this meeting. He said that before issuing an occupancy certificate, the document should be verified without deviation. He directed that permissions should be issued immediately for all valid applications.

All town planning officers at the circle level were instructed to identify where citizens are dumping construction and demolition waste and take steps to prevent it from being dumped in open spaces.

They were told to ensure that there are no encroachments on the main roads and in the colonies. They were instructed to immediately remove temporary encroachments on the canals. They said that by removing the encroachments on the canals, it will be easier to remove the silt from the water bodies. They were instructed to immediately inspect complaints regarding constructions at the field level and take action.

They were also instructed to file counter-claims for contempt cases. MMC Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, Chief City Planner Pradeep Kumar, Additional Chief City Planner Ranjith Kumar, Zonal City Planners, and other town planning officers participated in this meeting. The Commissioner emphasised that administrative efficiency and public accountability must remain the department’s top priorities to ensure the smooth development of the municipality and the timely resolution of all pending citizen grievances.