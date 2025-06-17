TPCC chief tells Ponguleti to shun talk on local body polls

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in what is seen as a gag order, urged partymen to refrain from issuing statements on the local body polls.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s statements on Sunday over possibility of local body polls notification by this month end has created quite a flutter within the party. The party is yet to address the issue of BC quota in wake of BC caste census, at least within the party before these polls. Mahesh Kumar Goud, a BC leader himself, has advised the Minister to refrain from making a statement on the local body poll issue, which he said was linked to the issue of BC reservations.

According to party sources, following the Minister’s statement on Sunday in Khammam district that election schedule will be released by end of June and dates would be finalised following Cabinet deliberations on Monday, Mahesh Kumar Goud has expressed his deep displeasure to the Minister over phone. He pointed out that since it was linked to the issue of reservations, it was not right to disclose them to the media in advance. Besides it was unwarranted for the Minister to speak on the issue, which was beyond his purview.

Moreover, the PCC chief suggested that ministers need to be very careful while speaking on controversial issues that are currently under court’s jurisdiction.

He said the party high command has expressed its displeasure at bringing such sensitive matters to the media. And he advised all the ministers not to make any announcements without consulting the party, as such statements have the potential of putting the party and the government in trouble.

He said that each minister should respond only to matters within the purview of their department and should act more responsibly when speaking on matters within the purview of the court. The PCC chief urged ministers to ensure that such comments are not repeated again.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Minister who spoke to a news channel maintained that the government was committed to BC reservation and reassured that the increased quota will be implemented.