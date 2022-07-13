TPCC secy Sudarshan Prasad Tiwari to go on hunger strike from Aug 9

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC Secretary Sudarshan Prasad Tiwari on Tuesday announced that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office from August 9 if the party does not restore the Linguistic Minority Cell in the TPCC.

Sudarshan Tiwari met AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi and requested her to restore the cell. Tiwari said that 10 per cent of the population in Telangana were linguistic minorities from different States of the country. The Congress party led by former TPCC Chief M Satyanarayana Rao had formed a Linguistic Minority cell at the State level to bring these categories into Congress fold in 2000.

Congress incharge B Manickam Tagore stated that there was no necessity of continuing the linguistic minority cell in the State since there was no such cell in the AICC. After this the TPCC working president B Mahesh Goud removed the board of the cell from the party office Gandhi Bhavan. In protest against this, Sudarshan said that he would be sitting on an indefinite hunger strike from August 9, the day of Quit India movement.