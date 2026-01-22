Traders at Numaish face financial crisis over exorbitant stall rents

Hyderabad|: Stall holders at the ongoing Numaish exhibition have accused the organisers of imposing unjustified additional charges on rentals, creating severe financial stress for small traders. The merchants further alleged that the inflated costs are making the historical exhibition increasingly unaffordable for common citizens.

Hundreds of stall owners expressed deep disappointment over the lack of business this season. Cloth merchants, in particular, reported significant losses. Traders from states including Lucknow, Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Delhi claimed that while visitor footfall remains high, the public is primarily "thronging" the grounds without showing a keen interest in shopping. Despite the slump in sales, the Exhibition Society is reportedly demanding additional charges ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh over the already high base rents.

Syed Abrar Ali, a stall owner and member of the TJS Minority Cell, revealed a stark contrast between official rates and ground reality. He alleged that stalls officially priced at Rs 1 lakh are being sold for Rs 2 lakh. Prime locations near the Ajanta Gate and Gandhi Bhavan Gate are reportedly fetching between Rs 4.30 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, despite much lower official values. Some stalls in high-demand lanes are allegedly being offered for as much as Rs 33 lakh.

“Due to the increase in rent, we were forced to increase the prices of our items, and customers are not willing to spend more money,” explained B Ramchander, a stall owner from Rajasthan.

Activists and stall owners recently gathered to protest at the venue, calling for the entry fee to be slashed from Rs 50 to Rs 20. They pointed out that even basic amenities have become expensive, with a water bottle priced at Rs 40 inside the grounds double the price found outside. Tea is being sold for Rs 70, a cost surge directly attributed to the exorbitant rental fees. Concerns have been raised regarding how low-income families can continue to enjoy the exhibition under such extreme pricing conditions.