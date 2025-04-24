Traffic advisory issued for RCC works near Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of construction of RCC box drain from Gaffar Nagar (Nectar Garden) junction to Durgam Cheruvu entry plaza in Serilingampally Zone of GHMC. The work is set to impact traffic congestion in the area till the completion of the work.

According to the police, this work is scheduled to take place from April 24. To facilitate seamless flow of traffic, this notice serves to inform that the traffic movement is extremely slow, and congestion is expected at the following routes for commuters and local residents.

At COD junction to I-Lab and ITC Kohenur via Nectar Garden – the commuters from COD towards I-Lab and ITC Kohenur at 16:00 hours onwards are advised to use alternative route of Road No 45 – Cable Bridge or other alternative routes from 4 pm onwards.

At IKEA, In-Orbit mall to COD via Nectar Garden, the commuters from IKEA towards COD from 6:00 am to 15:00 are advised to use alternative route of Road No 45 – Cable bridge or C-Gate – Gowra – AVASA or other alternative routes 6 am to 3 pm.

The police said that the movement of heavy vehicles in the above route is strictly prohibited and will be regulated in Madhapur division for smooth movement of traffic during day time.