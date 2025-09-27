Live
Traffic congestion hits Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway amid Dussehra festivities
The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway has faced significant congestion as countless individuals travel to their hometowns for the Dussehra festival. Long traffic jams have been reported, stretching for kilometres along the Hayathanagar to Vijayawada route, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace.
In an additional setback, floodwaters are currently flowing over the bridge at Gourelli in Abdullapurmet mandal, causing a complete halt to vehicular movement in the area. Barricades have been erected at the Gourelli bridge, and local residents have been alerted to the hazardous conditions.
Meanwhile, the Uppal intersection is also experiencing slow-moving traffic, further exacerbated by recent rainfall. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and consider alternative routes where possible.