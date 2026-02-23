Traffic cops nab over 735 drunk and drive offenders

Hyderabad: The city traffic police caught 735 people for driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend. As many as nine drunk drivers were sentenced to imprisonment.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and conducted a large-scale drunk and driving test in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

In Hyderabad limits, the police caught 492 drunk and driving offenders between February 20 and 21. Of the total offenders, 412 were two-wheelers, 29 were three-wheelers, 51 were four-wheelers and other vehicles. As many as 34 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 243 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. Police nabbed 189 two-wheeler drivers, 13 three-wheeler drivers, 40 four-wheelers and 10 heavy vehicle drivers.

Police said 36 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

In last week (February 16 to 21), a total 236 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 221 persons were penalised for fine amounts and 9 persons were sentenced to jail. And six were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.