Traffic cops to rein in rogue drivers to stave off mishaps

Hyderabad: Taking cognisance of the road accident that killed three motorists in the last three days, Hyderabad traffic police have initiated a special drive to keep a tab on rash drivers and motorists violating traffic rules.

In order to prevent such tragic road accidents and ensure 100 per cent compliance with the helmet rule, traffic police will launch a special drive from Tuesday against two-wheeler motorists who are not wearing helmets and against motorists driving in the wrong route or against the direction of the traffic flow.

According to police, in the last three days, three motorcyclists have died in road accidents under Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits due to not wearing helmets. On November 1, a 48-year-old succumbed to head injuries sustained in a collision with a DCM vehicle at Alaska Junction in Goshamahal. Similarly, the next day, a 25-year-old woman came under the wheels of an RTC bus and died on the spot near Tarnaka.

On Sunday, a 49-year-old helmetless rider succumbed to head injuries on NTR Marg. He was found to be driving the two-wheeler in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a car. Police said that in all these incidents, the victims were not wearing the protective headgear, an ISI standard helmet.

Head injury is the single most common fatal injury seen among the victims who have died in road accidents. During the current year so far, there have been 215 fatal road accidents, out of which 100 victims are motorcyclists, and their deaths occurred due to the non-wearing of helmets, which is about 46 per cent of total fatalities. Wearing a helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 70 per cent and fatality by 40 per cent and not wearing a helmet increases the risk of fatal injuries by three times.

Hyderabad traffic police has been conducting a number of traffic education and awareness camps to educate the commuters on traffic rules and safety. The commuters are also being sensitised about road safety through the social media platforms.

Police informed that driving without a helmet is a violation under Section 129/177 of the MV Act, and a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed. The wrong side or route driving is punishable under Sections 119/177 and 184 of the MV Act and will attract a penalty of Rs 2000 besides suspension of driving license for a period of three months under Section 19 of the MV Act.

The police requested vigilant commuters to inform Hyderabad traffic police of any traffic violations they witness to police through Hyderabad traffic police Facebook, X (Twitter), or traffic helpline 9010203626.