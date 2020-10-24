Traffic curbs in Hyderabad in view of Durga idol immersion

Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city in the view of Durga idol immersion on Saturday and Sunday. Goddess Durga idols have been set up across the city on the first day of Navratri.

Following are the routes to be avoided in the city on Saturday and Sunday...

Traffic heading towards NTR marg through Khairatabad flyover will be diverted towards Nirankari. And the vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar, Liberty and Telugu Talli junctions will be allowed towards NTR Marg.

The traffic police have asked commuters to follow alternate routes. Traffic coming from Punjagutta – Somajiguda and Raj Bhavan Road will proceed via Nirankari, Old Saifabad PS, Iqbal Minar, Ambedkar Statue towards Secunderabad and Basheerbagh. Traffic from Iqbal Minar, Liberty and Telugu Thalli will proceed via Old Saifabad PS, Lakdikapul, towards Mehdipatnam or Khairatabad.

Vehicle traffic coming towards Tank Bund from Secunderabad side will be diverted at Children's Park towards lower Tank Bund based on the movement of vehicles carrying Durga idols as per the situation on the days of immersion.