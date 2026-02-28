Traffic Diversions from today in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills for Flyover Construction

The Telangana government is undertaking a major project to resolve traffic congestion at the busy intersections of Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. The foundation stone for seven flyovers and seven underpasses around KBR Park was laid at Mugdha Junction on Friday. Following this, traffic restrictions and diversions have been implemented in the area from Saturday onwards. Traffic authorities have issued several recommendations to drivers to minimise inconvenience.

Key diversion routes include:

- Vehicles heading towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost from Banjara Hills Road No. 1 should take the route via Road No. 10, Cancer Hospital, Agrasen Island, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

- Those travelling from Masab Tank or KBR Park towards Jubilee Hills are advised to turn left at Virinchi Hospital Road 12 junction and proceed via Agrasen Island.

- Vehicles from NFCL should use Srinagar Colony, Sagar Society, Indiranagar, and Labor Adda to reach Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

- To reach NFCL from Jubilee Hills Road No. 36/45, motorists are advised to use Indira Nagar and Sriram Nagar Colony.

As construction may lead to increased travel times, traffic police have urged motorists to cooperate and opt for alternative routes, especially during peak hours.