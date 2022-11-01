Traffic diversions in Hyderabad in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Congress Party 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and Corner meeting at Charminar and at Indira Gandhi Statue, Necklace Road by Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Padayatra will be coming from Tondupally-Shamshabad ORR-Aramgarh-National Police Academy-Hasannagar-Legacy function Hall and from 3 PM to 9 PM from Charminar to Necklace Road. The yatra will pass through Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, RBI, Telugu Thalli, NTR Garden, Indira Gandhi Statue for which traffic diversions are put in place to avoid inconvenience for commuters.

Traffic restrictions will be on November 1 from 3 pm to 9 pm in the Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Charminar, Mirchowk, Sultan Bazar, Goshamahal, Nampally, Punjagutta, Saifabad, Begumpet, Chikkadpally and Narayanaguda Traffic police station limits. People travelling on these routes are advised to use Metro/MMTS or use Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations.

Huge traffic congestion is expected from 3 pm to 9 pm from Charminar to Necklace Road. Public are advised to avoid junctions including Patterghatti, Rajesh Medical Hall, Charminar, Madina Building, Puranapul, Jiyaguda, Afzalgunj T Junction, Afzalgunj Island, SJ Rotary, MJ Bridge, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Taj Island, Nampally T Junction, AR Petrol Pump, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindrabharathi, Basheerbagh, Liberty, LB Stadium, GPO, Abids, Nizam College, Hyderabad Collector Office, Narayanaguda, Saifabad, IqbalMinar, Telugu Thalli Junction, Khairatabad, Tankbund, Necklace Road, Mint compound, Ranigunj, Karbala Junction, CTO junction, Paradise, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Hyderabad Public School, Rasoolpura, Bowenpally, Balamrai, Tadbund.

Citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and traffic congestion points and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

TSRTC buses diversion

TSRTC buses plying from Secunderabad towards Koti should take diversion via, St Ann's School, Chilkalguda x Road, Musheerabad, RTC x Road, Narayanguda and Koti.

RTC buses plying from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad should avoid Upper Tank Bund and must go via Koti, Sultan Bazar, Chilkalguda X Road and Secunderabad.

RTC district buses coming from Maitrivanam-Ameerpet will not be allowed to ply towards Punjagutta and will be diverted towards Ameerpet X Roads-Greenlands- Hyderabad Public School-Rasoolpura-Chilkalguda X Roads-Musheerabad-Narayanaguda-MGBS. RTC buses coming from CBS/MGBS will not be allowed towards Afzalgunj and MJ Market and will be diverted towards Chaderghat and Malakpet.

Buses plying from Charminar to Necklace Road should avoid the junctions of Puranapul, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Bridge, SJ Rotary, SA Bazar, MJ Market, Taj Island, T Junction Nampally, AR Petrol Pump, PCR and Ravindra Bharathi.

Plan travel in advance in view of yatra

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has advised passengers to plan their commute from the city to the airport in advance till November 2 in view of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The RGIA stated in its advisory,"passengers are requested to plan their commute from the city to the airport well in advance during the period of October 30 to November 2 in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra for which traffic diversions have been announced by the traffic police."

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will continue in the State till November 7 with a one-day break on November 4. The party leaders said Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 km every day covering 375 km in 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies in the State.