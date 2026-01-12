Traffic diversions in Yousufguda for ‘Arrive Alive’ road safety campagin

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of the Telangana State Police programme, ‘Arrive Alive – A Campaign for Safer Roads in Telangana’. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda.

Due to an expected large gathering of college students and the general public, authorities anticipate moderate to heavy traffic congestion in the vicinity of the venue. Commuters are advised to avoid the roads leading to the stadium and opt for alternate routes to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Traffic originating from Maitrivanam junction heading towards Yousufguda Basti, Rahamath Nagar, and Borabanda will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti. Motorists must instead travel via Krishnakanth Park, GTS Temple, Kalyan Nagar, and Mothi Nagar to reach the Borabanda bus stop.

Motorists travelling from Maitrivanam towards the Jubilee Hills check post or Madhapur will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards the RBI Quarters and Krishna Nagar junction. Conversely, traffic coming from Jubilee Hills check post and Venkatagiri heading towards the stadium will be redirected at Krishna Nagar junction towards Srinagar Colony and Punjagutta.

For those coming from the Borabanda bus stop towards Yousufguda check post, the police have set up a diversion at Prime Garden Function Hall. The route will lead through Midland Bakery, GTS Colony, Kalyan Nagar junction, and Vengalrao Nagar, eventually reaching Maitrivanam junction via the Umesh Chandra statue and ICICI Bank U-turns.

To facilitate the movement of participants, the police have designated the TGSP Battalion Ground in Yousufguda as the official parking area for those attending the event.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested citizens to take note of these changes and cooperate with personnel on the ground to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the day.