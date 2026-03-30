Traffic police apprehend over 495 drink driving offenders

Hyderabad: Continuingits rigorous drive against drink driving, the traffic police caught over 495 offenders across the tri-commissionerate area. The Hyderabad Commissionerate registered 239 cases, while Cyberabad and Malkajgiri registered 138 and 118 cases respectively. As many as 30 drivers were sentenced to imprisonment. Traffic police stepped up enforcement with large-scale testing within respective limits. In Hyderabad, police caught 506 offenders between March 27 and 28 during the operation. Of the 239 specific weekend offenders, 190 were on two-wheelers, 18 used three-wheelers, and 31 drove cars. Meanwhile, Cyberabad police nabbed 138 individuals over the weekend, including 121 two-wheeler drivers, five three-wheeler drivers, 11 four-wheeler drivers, and one heavy vehicle operator.

In the last week, from March 23 to 28, a total of 403 cases were disposed of in courts, with all individuals penalised through fines. In Malkajgiri, police caught 118 offenders, including 96 two-wheeler drivers, four three-wheeler drivers, and 18 four-wheeler drivers. According to Malkajgiri police, 492 cases were disposed of recently, in which 455 persons were fined, 30 were jailed, and seven were assigned social service. Police urged citizens to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, warning that fatalities caused by such actions will lead to arrests under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. This charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in jail along with a fine. The authorities remain committed to maintaining road safety through these consistent weekend checks to deter potential offenders and reduce the risk of alcohol-related traffic accidents in the city.