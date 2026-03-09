Live New
Podcast
Top Stories
Virally
Latest News
States
Food
Entertainment
Football
Business
Education & Careers
Cities
Premium
Artificial Intelligence
Life & Style
Cricket
Festival of Democracy
Tennis
Health
Womenia
Environment
Web Series
Technology
Web Stories
Latest News
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
National
Global
Politics
Technology
Entertainment
Sports
Business
Health
Womenia
Opinion
Home
News
Cities
Hyderabad
News
Traffic police catch 718 drunken driving offenders
Created On:
9 March 2026 8:21 AM IST
By
The Hans India
Share :
X
Tags
Hyderabad Drunk Driving Cases
Hyderabad Traffic Police
Cyberabad Drunk Driving Drive
Weekend Drunk Driving Checks
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 105
Next Story
Crime
More
Crime
9 March 2026 11:37 AM IST
Hyderabad hit-and-run: Car drags bike 200m in Mailardevpally
Crime
8 March 2026 3:59 AM IST
Criminal Intimidation in India: Know Your Rights Under BNS
Latest News
More
Women’s courage and contributions saluted
Crime
9 March 2026 11:37 AM IST
Hyderabad hit-and-run: Car drags bike 200m in Mailardevpally
Andhra Pradesh
9 March 2026 11:30 AM IST
MITS receives national digital skilling excellence award
Real Estate News
9 March 2026 11:15 AM IST
Which Builders Are Delivering the Best Quality Flats in Porur?
Health
9 March 2026 11:04 AM IST
Best IVF Hospitals in Jodhpur: Your Guide to Top Fertility Care
Andhra Pradesh
9 March 2026 11:00 AM IST
Empowered women drive social progress: Collector
Andhra Pradesh
9 March 2026 10:55 AM IST
Serious allegations of illegal land registrations rock Kurnool revenue office
National News
More
National
9 March 2026 10:50 AM IST
Bishnoi among three discharged by court
National
9 March 2026 9:46 AM IST
Rekha joins 'Shakti Walk' at Kartavya Path
National
9 March 2026 9:43 AM IST
'Climate change hits women hardest, funding support inadequate'
X