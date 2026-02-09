Traffic police catch 918 drunk and drive offenders during weekend crackdown

Hyderabad: Continuing the rigorous drive against driving under the influence of alcohol, the traffic police across the Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates registered 604 and 314 cases respectively over the weekend. The police intensified enforcement measures, conducting large-scale testing within their respective jurisdictions to curb road accidents.

In the Hyderabad city limits, 604 offenders were caught between 6 February and 7 February. This total included 492 two-wheelers, 42 three-wheelers, and 70 cars or other vehicles. Simultaneously, the Cyberabad police nabbed 314 individuals, including 245 two-wheeler riders, 10 three-wheeler drivers, 58 four-wheeler drivers, and one heavy vehicle operator.

During the past week, courts disposed of 266 cases. While 240 persons were penalised with fines, three individuals were sentenced to jail. Authorities warned that anyone driving under the influence who causes a fatal accident will be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison along with a fine. The police have urged citizens to maintain road safety and avoid the legal and physical consequences of intoxicated driving.