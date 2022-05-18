Traffic Police Decided To Close Bus Stops in Hyderabad For Traffic Reduce

The traffic police department in Hyderabad has been implementing many measures to reduce the increasing traffic in the city. Even after implementing several measures, the traffic in the metro city has not come under control. Lately, the government has also proposed a ring road to mitigate the increasing traffic. As per the latest sources of information, the traffic police plan to close a few bus stops in the city to curb the traffic jams.

Out of them, Mehedipatnam, Afjalgunj, and Punjagutta circle bus stops are under consideration by the traffic police department. Thus, they opined that closing these bus stops will reduce the traffic and traffic jams in the main areas of the city. However, on the other hand, the employees and students in the city contradict the new rule feeling that their commuting may become troublesome.