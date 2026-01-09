Traffic Police issue advisory for Sankranti festival travel

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory in anticipation of the Sankranti Festival 2026. A significant surge in vehicular movement is expected across the city as thousands of residents begin travelling to Andhra Pradesh and various districts within Telangana.

Traffic volumes are projected to peak between 9 and 13 January, with a similar return rush anticipated from 16 to 19 January. Authorities have warned of moderate to heavy congestion around major transport hubs and arterial roads.

Kachiguda and Secunderabad Railway Stations are likely to experience slow-moving traffic due to heavy passenger footfall, frequent vehicle drop-offs, and high pedestrian flow. Motorists are advised to expect delays in these vicinities throughout the festive period.

Major corridors including the MGBS–Aramghar route via Afzalgunj and Bahadurpura will face pressure from increased bus operations. Similarly, the SR Nagar–Lakdikapool stretch and the Rethibowli–Aramghar road via Attapur are expected to see significant bottlenecks during peak morning and evening hours. Other sensitive routes include Kachiguda–Ramanthapur and the MGBS–Dilsukhnagar stretch, where local traffic merges with inter-city festival travellers.

Traffic police have requested citizens to take note of the advisory and plan journeys well in advance. Those heading to railway stations or bus terminals should start their journeys early to avoid missing connections due to last-minute delays.