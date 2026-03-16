Traffic police nab 485 drunk driving offenders in massive weekend enforcement drive

Hyderabad: Continuing the drive against drunk driving during the weekend, the traffic police in the city caught 485 drivers who were operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. As many as 10 drunken drivers were sentenced to imprisonment following the crackdown. The traffic police stepped up enforcement and conducted large-scale tests across the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Commissionerate limits to ensure road safety.

In the Cyberabad limits, the police caught 262 offenders between March 13 and 14. Of the total offenders, 205 were operating two-wheelers, five were on three-wheelers, and 52 were driving four-wheelers and other vehicles. As many as 29 offenders recorded blood alcohol content levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above. During the week from March 9 to 14, a total of 187 cases were disposed of in the courts. Among these, 162 persons were penalised with fines, two were sentenced to jail, and 23 were assigned social service as part of their penalty.

Meanwhile, the Malkajgiri police nabbed a total of 223 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. The police caught 194 two-wheeler drivers, eight three-wheeler drivers, and 21 four-wheeler drivers. Reports indicated that 19 offenders had blood alcohol content levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All these offenders will be produced before the court. Between March 8 and 14, the Malkajgiri courts disposed of 238 cases, resulting in fines for 219 persons, jail sentences for eight individuals, and social service assignments for 11 others.

The police urged citizens to remain responsible, warning that anyone driving under the influence of alcohol and causing fatal accidents will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This section pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, according to senior police officials.