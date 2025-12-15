Traffic Police nab 867 drunk drivers in major drive

Hyderabad: TheCity traffic police caught 867 drivers for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during a large-scale drunk driving test conducted across the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. As many as 16 drunken drivers were sentenced to imprisonment.

In the Hyderabad limits, the police caught 460 offenders between 12 and 13 December. Of the total offenders, 350 were two-wheelers, 25 were three-wheelers, 85 were four-wheelers, and others. As many as 30 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 407 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. Police apprehended 290 two-wheeler drivers, 18 three-wheeler drivers, 90 four-wheelers, and 9 heavy vehicle drivers. Police said the highest number of offenders were aged between 21-30 years, with 158 offenders, followed by 147 caught in the 31-40 age group, and 71 offenders aged 41-50 years old. Police noted that 53 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All offenders will be produced before the Honourable Court.

In the last week (8 to 13 December), a total of 385 drunk driving cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 348 persons were penalised with fines, 16 persons were sentenced to jail, and 21 were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

The police urged citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.