Traffic police step up drive against road violations

Hyderabad: Amid rising road accidents caused by negligence and rule violations, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have intensified public awareness programmes across busy junctions in the city to promote safer driving practices.

Through creative demonstrations, student participation, and on ground interaction with commuters, officials are urging citizens to follow traffic rules and protect lives.

The awareness drive, which has been ongoing for the past week, focuses on major violations such as triple riding, riding without helmets, mobile phone use while driving, drunk driving, signal jumping, and dangerous practices like auto piloting. The programme is being conducted daily at prominent traffic signals, including busy stretches under flyovers and zebra crossings.

Volunteers dressed as zebras and mime artists drew public attention at traffic signals, holding placards with messages such as “Helmet On, Super Strong” and “Wait for the Green Light. You Are a Green Flag.” The unique visual campaign helped grab the attention of motorists waiting at signals, especially two wheeler riders, encouraging them to pause and reflect on their driving behaviour.

Several images also capture common violations on city roads: two wheelers carrying three passengers, riders without helmets, and drivers using mobile phones while navigating heavy traffic. Traffic officials said these everyday violations often go unnoticed but are among the leading causes of serious accidents and fatalities.

Students actively participated in the awareness programme, interacting with commuters and spreading messages on road discipline. Officials believe involving youth creates a stronger impact and helps build long term responsible behaviour among future road users.

Speaking about the initiative, B Sai Prakash Goud, Inspector of Police, Traffic Police, Banjara Hills, said, “Drunk driving is extremely dangerous and often leads to fatal accidents. Signal jumping, rash driving in hurry and auto piloting are also serious concerns. People think they can save time, but they end up risking lives.”

He added that zebra crossings must be respected and pedestrians should be given priority. “Every rule has a purpose. Following traffic signals, avoiding mobile phone usage while driving, and wearing helmets can prevent many accidents. Awareness, along with strict enforcement, is the key,” he said.

The traffic police plan to continue these awareness programmes across the city in the coming days, urging the public to cooperate and make road safety a shared responsibility. Authorities emphasised that simple precautions and adherence to traffic rules can make Hyderabad’s roads safer for everyone.