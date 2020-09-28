Traffic police to resume drunk driving checks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the re-opening of bars and pubs in Hyderabad, the traffic police are gearing up to resume drunk driving checks in the city during the weekends.

The drunk driving checks in Hyderabad were suspended since March with the announcement of lockdown. However, the checks were resumed on a small scale when the liquor shops were re-opened in the city in May. But now, the drunk driving checks will be resumed full throttle as the government accorded the permission to re-open bars and pubs in the city after six months.



At present, the officials are drawing a plan to ensure physical distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines during the check. The measures adopted by the neighbouring states are also being studied to tackle the drunk driving during the prevailing situation, said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (traffic).



Besides, the traffic police also working on the checkpoints for holding drunk and drive checks. It is learned that the traffic police are planning to reduce the number of checkpoints and select the wide roads where more personnel can be deployed. PPE kits are mandatory for the personnel on duty at the drunk and drive checks. While everything related to the checks are being planned, it is yet to decide on the use of breathe analysers.