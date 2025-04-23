Traffic restrictions ahead of MLC polls

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Biennial Elections to the Telangana legislative council elections from Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency at GHMC Head Office on Wednesday and counting of votes on Friday.

The traffic will not be allowed from GHMC T Junction to BRKR Bhavan Junction on April 23 and 25 from 6 am to 6 pm for effective traffic management.

According to the police, the road at GHMC T Junction will be closed for general traffic and the traffic coming from Liberty and Basheerbagh side towards Telugu Thalli Junction via BRKR lane will be diverted at GHMC T Junction towards Ambedkar Statue. The commuters are requested to make note of the above traffic diversion and co-operate with the traffic police.