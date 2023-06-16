Traffic restrictions for President Murmu’s visit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police announced a traffic restriction in view of the visit of President of India, Droupadi Murmu to Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday.

According to police, a moderate traffic congestion and travel delay is expected in the junction and stretches including CTO junction, PNT Flyover and PNT Junction, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands Junction, Monappa junction, Yashoda Hospital Road, MMTS, VV Statue Junction, Punjagutta Junction and NFCL Junction.

The buses plying from Secunderabad towards Ameerpet and Mehdipatnam through Begumpet and Raj Bhavan were requested to avoid these routes and use Upper Tank Bund from 4pm to 8pm Friday and from 6am to 8am on Saturday.

The traffic will not be allowed on to Raj Bhavan Road from Monappa Junction and from VV Statue (Khairtabad) and will be closed for general traffic on both sides during the restriction period. The traffic will not be allowed on Punjagutta – Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) and will be closed for general traffic on both sides during the above period.

The commuters coming from CTO Junction and Minister Road will be stopped for a while at Rasoolpura Junction. From Punjagutta/Greenlands Junction towards Begumpet Airport will be stopped for a while at Prakashnagar T Junction.

Motorists coming from Kukatpally, Balanagar via Fatehnagar bridge intending to proceed to Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet road will be diverted at Balkampet Yellamma temple towards Maitrivanam Junction via Satyam theatre. Due to the movement of VVIP motorcade and movement of dignitaries moderate traffic congestion is expected in the stretches between these junctions.

Police requested commuters to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above junctions/stretches during the restricted timings. In case of any emergency kindly call traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.