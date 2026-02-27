Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, announced that traffic restrictions will be in place in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills from today (Friday) due to construction work on a steel flyover and underpass at the KBR Park entrance, Mugdha Junction, and Jubilee Hills check post. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering diversions and restrictions.

Diversions include vehicles from Nagarjuna Circle via Jubilee Hills Checkpost being rerouted at Srinagar Colony T. Junction, Sagar Society, and through Srinagar Colony Main Road via Indiranagar Labour Adda, Jubilee Hills Road No. 5, and Vengiri Crossroad. Those heading to NFCL from Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 or 45 can use alternative routes via Jubilee Hills Check Post, Venkatagiri Road No. 2, Yousufguda Basti, and other nearby roads.

Vehicles from KCP Guesthouse towards KBR Park and Jubilee Hills Checkpost can divert via Banjara Hills Road No. 10, Cancer Hospital, Agrasen Island, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Traffic from Masab Tank heading towards KBR Park should turn left at Virinchi Hospital and proceed via Agrasen Island.

Motorists are advised to avoid these routes during rush hours (8.30am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm), follow police instructions, use navigation apps for traffic updates, and opt for public transport or carpooling to reduce congestion. Heavy vehicles are discouraged during peak times. For further information, call the helpline at 9010203626.