Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad during Milad-un-Nabi

The Hyderabad traffic police imposed restrictions to maintain a smooth flow of traffic during Milad-un-Nabi procession tomorrow from 8 am to 6 pm.

The police asked the people to avoid certain routes and take diversions and also urged to co-operate with it. Following are the areas commuters need to avoid tomorrow...

The traffic towards Charminar at Shalibanda crossroads will not be allowed and it will be diverted towards Khilwath or Nagula Chintha or Moghalpura.

Vehicles will be not permitted to go towards Charminar at Motigalli and will be diverted towards Moosa bowli or Volga hotel. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed Charminar and will be diverted towards Mitti Ka Sher or Panjesha.

Vehicular traffic headed towards Gulzar Houz will get diverted at Mitti Ka Sher towards Khilwath or Ghansi Bazaar.

When the procession reaches Gulzar Houz, the traffic from Madina will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted towards City college junction and the village coming from city college will be allowed towards Delhi gate and will get diverted towards Begum Bazar and Moosabowli.

When the procession reaches Madina, the traffic coming from Afzalgunj will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapool and will be diverted towards Shivaji bridge and MJ Bride. When the procession reaches Delhi gate, the traffic moving from SJ Rotary will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapool and will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge and Mir Alam Mandi.

At Darul Shifa, the vehicles coming from Dabeerpura will not be allowed to proceed towards APAT and will be diverted towards Matha kidiki or so on and similarly when the procession reaches APAT, motorists coming from Dabeerpura or Matha Kidiki will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani Haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Dabeerpura or Matha kidiki. While at APAT, the traffic coming from Tippu Khan junction via Chatta bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Madina at Tippu khana junction.

When the procession reaches APAT, the traffic coming from Etebar chowk will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Panjesha or Yakutpura and similarly, traffic coming from Bibi Bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Miralam mandi and will be diverted towards Talab Katta or Hafeez Danka Mosque at Bibi Bazaar when the procession reaches Etebar chowk.

At Kotla Aliza, motorists coming from Volta Hotel will not be allowed to proceed towards Kotla Aliza and will be diverted towards Talab Katta or Moghalpura at Volta hotel. When the procession reaches Volta hotel, Moghlpura, the traffic coming from Hari bowli will not be allowed to proceed towards Volta hotel and will be diverted towards Shahalibanda crossroads or Sultan Shahi.

Also, the state-run RTC district buses will be diverted towards Chadarghat and further towards Nalgonda crossroad and Ranga Mahal, MJ Market side for entry and exit from 8 am to 6 pm and they should not come towards SJ Rotary and Mir Alam Mandi road till the procession terminates.