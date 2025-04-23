Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for legislative council elections

Hyderabad: For Biennial Elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions near the GHMC Head Office on April 23 and 25.

Vehicular movement will be prohibited from the GHMC 'T' Junction to BRKR Bhavan Junction on both days between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate smooth conduct of polling and vote counting.

Authorities stated that the road at GHMC 'T' Junction will remain closed, and vehicles traveling from Liberty and Basheerbagh towards Telugu Thalli Junction via BRKR lane will be diverted at the GHMC 'T' Junction towards Ambedkar Statue. The public is advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel.