Traffic restrictions on heavy vehicles in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: To manage heavy traffic on national highway-65 as travellers from Hyderabad head to their native places in Andhra Pradesh and other regions, the Rachakonda police have issued a traffic advisory.

According to the police, to reduce congestion heavy vehicles were given an alternate route – Outer Ring Road (ORR) Ghatkesar Exit – Bhongir – Valigonda – Ramannapet – Chityala Junction, ORR Bongulur Exit – Nagarjuna Sagar Highway – Ibrahimpatnam – Haliya – Miriyalguda – Kodad.

Motorists travelling from KPHB and Miyapur are advised to use the ORR to avoid traffic congestion at LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram areas.

The police urged the commuters to plan journeys in advance to bypass peak traffic hours, ensure their FASTags are operational for smooth passage through toll gates, check for traffic updates before departure, follow traffic rules and ensure vehicle readiness, and take breaks for adequate rest during long trips.

Rachakonda traffic police have stationed officers at key locations near Hyderabad to assist the commuters. For further assistance, citizens can contact the traffic control room at 8712662999 or the social media control room at 8712662111.