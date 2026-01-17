Traffic woes deepen as city riders accuse police of ‘Fine Raj’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police are facing intense criticism from citizens who accuse the department of prioritising the issuance of challans over easing chronic traffic congestion. Many motorists claim they are being unduly fined with heavy penalties, including charges for dangerous riding, while the police ignore the crumbling state of the infrastructure. Frustrated commuters have described the combination of slow-moving traffic, potholes, and perceived unfair fines as rubbing salt into their wounds. Two-wheeler riders bear the brunt of these recorded violations, alleging that field officers appear to have set targets for fines rather than focusing on the essential regulation of vehicle flow.

Commuters have pointed out that in numerous areas including Malakpet, Koti, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, and Falaknuma, officers are frequently spotted secretly taking photographs of violators instead of managing bottlenecks. One motorist reported receiving fines totalling Rs 1,900, which included Rs 1,200 for wrong-side driving and dangerous riding, Rs 500 for rash driving, and Rs 200 for not wearing a helmet. He alleged that personnel clicked photographs of his vehicle covertly, resulting in multiple overlapping challans. This trend has sparked outrage among those who feel the police are more interested in punitive measures than public service.

The city’s roads, riddled with loose gravel and deep potholes, are taking a physical toll on residents. Mohammed Ahmed from Mehdipatnam noted that navigating worn-out colony roads often leads to accidental violations when merging onto main roads, resulting in further fines. He remarked that after five years of terrible road conditions, commuters are suffering from chronic neck and back pain, making these traffic fines feel like an added insult to injury. The lack of police presence on inner roads during peak hours has forced local shopkeepers and residents to step in and play the role of traffic wardens to clear severe gridlocks.

Locals in several neighbourhoods have repeatedly requested the deployment of traffic personnel to manage bumper-to-bumper traffic, but these pleas have largely been ignored. Resident K Srinath mentioned that the police focus almost exclusively on main junctions while neglecting sub-roads where daily chaos is the norm. Furthermore, the sluggish pace of ongoing construction projects across the city has exacerbated the civic mess. Despite these hurdles, motorists like Muzammil from Santosh Nagar observe that police continue to indiscriminately issue fines even where poor road maintenance makes smooth driving nearly impossible.

The situation has also invited political and social media scrutiny. Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s proposal to auto-debit traffic fines from bank accounts, netizens have reacted with sharp criticism. One user, K Mohan, questioned whose account should be debited for the poor state of the roads or for the extra fuel burnt due to excessive U-turns.