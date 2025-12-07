Tragic Road Accident in Hyderabad Claims Two Lives

A serious road accident occurred early on Sunday morning in Lalapeta, within the jurisdiction of Lalaguda Police Station, resulting in the death of two young men and injuries to two others.

The incident took place around 6 am when a car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into a divider. The four occupants were on their way from Keesara to Tarnaka for breakfast when the collision happened.

The victims have been identified as Harshit Reddy, aged 22, from Malkajgiri, and Shivamani, aged 23, from Chengicherla. Local residents promptly alerted the police, who arrived on the scene to initiate rescue operations. The two injured youths were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The collision caused significant traffic disruption in Lalapeta, compelling police to move the damaged vehicle to clear the road. Authorities have since registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.