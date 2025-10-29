Training underway for presiding officers ahead of Jubilee Hills by-poll

Hyderabad: Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers play a pivotal role in ensuring that polls are conducted smoothly and transparently for the upcoming Jubilee Hills bye-elections, stated Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan.

The DEO emphasised that all officials must have a thorough understanding of their duties and responsibilities before taking charge on polling day and must discharge them with neutrality and integrity.

The second phase of training for Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers of the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bye-election was held on Tuesday at G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Shaikpet. Nearly 500 officials attended the training sessions held in two batches.

Election Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi and Expenditure Observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal inspected the training programme and observed the arrangements.

During the session, the DEO, R V Karnan, along with GHMC Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, made a detailed PowerPoint presentation explaining the roles, responsibilities, and procedures to be followed by POs and APOs on polling day.

Master Trainers provided hands-on demonstrations on the use of Ballot Units , Control Units , and VVPATs , covering the setup, interconnection process, mock poll, and actual voting procedure. With 59 candidates, including NOTA, in the fray, officials were instructed to carefully connect four Ballot Units, one Control Unit, and one VVPAT per polling station.

DEO R V Karnan advised officers to meticulously follow ECI guidelines, maintain neutrality, and ensure a fair and transparent polling process. He urged all Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers to study the Election Commission’s POs Handbook thoroughly and adhere strictly to all prescribed rules and procedures. He further advised them to prepare a checklist of polling day activities, review the required election materials, and ensure that all arrangementsincluding EVMs, voter lists, PO diaries, and display materialsare in place well before polling begins.

“Polling day is the most crucial part of the election process. Each officer must be fully aware of their duties, from the day of training till the close of polling. Any issues or irregularities must be immediately brought to the attention of senior officers,” he said.

Election Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi and Expenditure Observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal reiterated that all polling staff must ensure the conduct of polling strictly as per Election Commission of India guidelines, upholding transparency and impartiality throughout the process.