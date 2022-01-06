Transfers in department soon; check 'gudumba', ganja: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud stated on Wednesday that efforts were being made to make Telangana free of ganja and 'gudumba' problems. He said soon transfers and promotions will be offered to officials and staff of the Excise department.

The minister released 2022 diary of the department at his chambers at Ravindra Bharati, here. He said that the Excise officials should make efforts to bring a good name to the State by dedicated work.

"Our aim is to develop Telangana in all sectors and ensure it is free of gudumba and ganja problems." "We are supposed to check related problems in the State," Goud asserted. We are going to take up an exercise relating to transfers and promotions," he said.