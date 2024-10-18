Transformer installation to burn a hole in apartment owners' pockets

Hyderabad: Apartment owners in the city are facing a considerable financial burden due to regulations imposed by the authorities to install individual transformers for each apartment complex to effectively manage and accommodate the increasing demand for electricity. Residents of a small apartment complex built ten to 15 years ago are being told to maintain their own transformer after their electricity load exceeded 20 kw.

As the apartment culture is growing, the growing demand for electricity continues to strain the city’s electrical grid, leading to more frequent power outages and transformer failures. However, the regulations have been making a hole in the pockets of residents. They are concerned about the financial strain, as the transformer installation cost, over Rs 3 lakh, is being imposed on them.

According to residents who built the complex years ago, they are being forced to maintain their own transformer. In localities, including Dilshuknagar, L B Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Saidabad, Malakpet, Nampally, Ameerpet, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Manikonda, and Tolichowki, those who built apartment complexes years ago are being told to arrange for a transformer after their power load exceeds 20 kw.

For instance, in Dilsukhnagar and Santosh Nagar areas, residents of a small apartment complex of ground plus three floors, built 15 years ago, have received notices from authorities to maintain their own transformer.

Shaik Sami of Santosh Nagar Colony said, “I purchased a flat in the G+3 building a decade back; the complex received a notice to arrange a transformer after the electricity load exceeded. We were forced to set up a separate transformer; other flat owners are refusing contribution for the installation.”

In Dilsukhnagar, a building consisting of eight flats was sold by the builder years ago. Originally it had nine electricity connections, including one for common amenities like lifts and other purposes. However, with increased consumption, Transco officials informed the flat-owners that they must install a transformer, which could cost over Rs 3 lakh. This expense would fall on owners of eight flats, said Ravi Kiran, a flat-owner.

An officer at the AE office, Circle 9, said this is not only for a specific area; nearly 10,000 apartments and buildings in the GHMC area have exceeded the 20 kw limit but have not yet installed dedicated transformers.

According to regulations, any building that uses more than 20 kw of electricity must have a dedicated transformer installed. Transco authorities have begun issuing notices to property owners about this mandate, urging them to act and ensure compliance by installing the necessary transformer. Many areas are experiencing frequent power outages as transformers are overloaded and trip or fail entirely, causing widespread inconvenience.

Officials in Manikonda have identified about 150 apartments and commercial complexes in the area alone, drawing more than 20 kw from the public distribution transformers.