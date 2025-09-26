  • Menu
Transforming Healthcare Leadership: Dr Guru N Reddy Inspires at AHPI Summit

At the 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025 in Hyderabad, Dr Guru N Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Continental Hospitals, captivated over 500 healthcare...

At the 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025 in Hyderabad, Dr Guru N Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Continental Hospitals, captivated over 500 healthcare professionals with his keynote on “Global Trends in Healthcare Leadership: What Can India Learn?” Emphasising innovation, advanced systems, and collaborative leadership, he highlighted pathways for transforming India’s healthcare landscape. Continental Hospitals was also honoured with two Service Excellence Awards for Governance and Staff Engagement, underscoring its commitment to inclusive patient care and employee well-being. The summit fostered knowledge exchange among national leaders, shaping strategies for the future of healthcare in India.

