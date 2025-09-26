Live
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
- PM Modi launches Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transfers Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in Bihar
Transforming Healthcare Leadership: Dr Guru N Reddy Inspires at AHPI Summit
Highlights
At the 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025 in Hyderabad, Dr Guru N Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Continental Hospitals, captivated over 500 healthcare...
At the 3rd AHPI Leadership Summit 2025 in Hyderabad, Dr Guru N Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Continental Hospitals, captivated over 500 healthcare professionals with his keynote on “Global Trends in Healthcare Leadership: What Can India Learn?” Emphasising innovation, advanced systems, and collaborative leadership, he highlighted pathways for transforming India’s healthcare landscape. Continental Hospitals was also honoured with two Service Excellence Awards for Governance and Staff Engagement, underscoring its commitment to inclusive patient care and employee well-being. The summit fostered knowledge exchange among national leaders, shaping strategies for the future of healthcare in India.
Next Story