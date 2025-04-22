Transgenders pester denizens; clamour to rein them in gets louder

Hyderabad: Transgenders demanding money from people during special occasions is not new in the city. But these transgenders have been crossing their limits and creating nuisance on roads. Residents demanded strict action against transgenders who harass and insult them if not paid.

It has been observed that the police in all Tri Commissionerates along with Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) apprehended several dozens of transgenders for creating nuisance in the streets across the city. They were reportedly engaging in acts such as exposing themselves, and making gestures to attract public attention, also creating a nuisance in public spaces.

“Transgenders have made lives miserable. They are visiting during occasions like weddings, childbirth, house warming ceremonies, poojas, etc. and are demanding money and creating nuisance if they are not paid,” complained a resident of Narsingi.

This has gone to another level as they are also harassing the shop owners in various areas. Naveen, a shop owner in Badangpet said that it was fear of getting insulted in front of people that forced him to pay as he said that the transgenders use filthy language if not paid.

Several such videos have also gone viral on social media, where these transgenders were doing obscene gestures if they were not paid. Responding to the inappropriate video on X which recently went viral, Rachakonda Police Commissioner tagged Meerpet police and directed the officials to take necessary action against those involved.

A recent incident involving harassment by transgender individuals during a bhumi pooja, a ceremonial groundbreaking event in Gurrampudi village within the Ranga Reddy district under the Rachakonda Commissionerate, has sparked significant reactions on social media. The group not only declined to leave when the hosts failed to meet their financial demands but also reportedly engaged in inappropriate gestures and verbally abused the organisers.

The police have been carrying out the operation for the last couple of months and took more than 50 transgenders into custody for causing public nuisance at multiple locations in all Tri police Commissionerate. The operation was carried out by special teams formed by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in coordination with local police.

Raids were conducted at several known hotspots. According to officials, the individuals were reportedly involved in indecent exposure and obscene gestures in public, leading to complaints of nuisance. A senior police official said that the police in patrolling vehicles have been instructed to visit places where transgenders are more in number and disperse them.