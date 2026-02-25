Transport Minister launches Meeseva Me Ticket app for digital bus services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has integrated its bus ticketing services with the Meeseva Me Ticket mobile app. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched the application on Tuesday to enable passengers to book tickets and obtain bus passes directly through their smartphones. This system integrates Online Passenger Reservation System services for long-distance and intercity travel.

Through this app, a total of 1,710 OPRS services are now available, including 450 air-conditioned and 1,260 non-AC services. On average, 13,000 seats are booked daily for destinations such as Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Warangal. The platform also allows commuters to renew monthly passes within Greater Hyderabad. Available fares include Rs 1,400 for City Ordinary, Rs 1,600 for Metro Express, and Rs 1,800 for Metro Deluxe passes. Additionally, Green Metro Luxury AC passes cost Rs 2,200 while Pushpak AC passes are priced at Rs 5,000. This digital shift aims to provide a more convenient experience for the thousands of travellers using TGSRTC services every month.