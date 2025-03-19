Travellers’ Assn raises pitch for more MMTS trains soon

Hyderabad: With South Central Railways (SCR) planning to re-route some express trains from Secunderabad Station to Charlapalli Terminal Station, the Travellers Association submitted a representation on Tuesday, requesting stoppages at nearby stations, particularly Dayanand Nagar East. They also urged SCR to introduce additional MMTS services.

Members of the Travellers Association pointed out that due to the ongoing redevelopment work at Secunderabad Railway Station, the Railways has planned to re-route several train services through Charlapalli Terminal Station. Many express trains, including those heading towards Kazipet and Nalgonda, will now depart from and terminate at Charlapalli. Additionally, trains from Vikarabad and Lingampalli will be diverted directly to Charlapalli without stopping at Secunderabad, with these changes set to take effect between the last week of March and the first week of April.

Similarly, trains from Nalgonda and Kazipet traveling towards Nizamabad will pass through the Dayanand Nagar chord line without reaching Secunderabad. However, due to the lack of adequate public transport connectivity, passengers may face significant inconvenience. The situation is further worsened by the insufficient number of MMTS trains operating in the area.

They also stated that it will be better if SCR introduces few more MMTs services from Lingampalli to Charlapalli, Umdanagar/ Falaknuma to Charlapalli via Malkajgiri, Medchal to Charlapalli via Dayanandnagar after completion of new station building and platform towards R K Nagar side.

Noor, member of ZRUCC, said, “We are not against the diversion or change of terminal; our only request is for better transport facilities to access Charlapalli, such as increased MMTS and TSRTC services connecting Charlapalli to other destinations. In this regard, we have repeatedly urged SCR authorities to introduce more MMTS trains to Charlapalli Terminal from all parts of the city. Additionally, it would be beneficial if SCR arranges stoppages for all express trains at Dayanand Nagar railway station. This would allow passengers traveling towards Medchal, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Umdanagar to disembark and continue their journey via MMTS trains, ensuring smoother connectivity and reduced inconvenience.”