Tribal women from Lagacharla tie rakhi to KTR

Hyderabad: In an emotional gesture of gratitude, tribal women from Kodangal tied Rakhi to BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, recalling how he stood by them like a brother during their time of crisis.

The women, led by Jyothi from Rotibanda Tanda in Lagacharla village, Kodangal mandal, visited Rama Rao’s residence on Friday to mark the occasion. They recounted the ordeal when the government allegedly seized their agricultural lands, their only source of livelihood, and subjected their families to harassment. Jyothi, who was heavily pregnant at the time, said her husband was jailed during the Lagacharla land struggle.

The woman recalled that KTR not only raised their issue in Delhi before various commissions but also exposed the injustice meted out to the poor tribal families and farmers on a national platform. Following his intervention, the government withdrew the land acquisition, they said. KTR also ensured legal support for those imprisoned and helped secure their release.

Fighting back tears, Jyothi said, “When the government took away our land, attacked us from all sides, and sent my family members to jail, KTR anna stood by me like a real brother. He personally took care of my health, supported me through my pregnancy, and even named my baby ‘Bhoomi Nayak’ like a proud uncle. To me, KTR is a brother sent by God.” She added that KTR was not just her brother but a brother to every woman in distress across Telangana. “It gives us great happiness to tie Rakhi to such a man who has been a pillar of support for women in need,” Jyothi said, as other tribal women echoed her sentiments.