Tributes Paid to former CM NTR on Death Anniversary in Hyderabad

On the 30th anniversary of the death of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and MP Purandeswari led a solemn tribute at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. The duo, joined by a significant number of TDP leaders and supporters, laid floral offerings at NTR's memorial.

Film actor Kalyan Ram also attended the tribute, paying his respects at the ghat, which was beautifully adorned with flowers through the efforts of the NTR Trust. Additionally, a photo exhibition was organised to celebrate NTR's illustrious career in both film and politics, highlighting his enduring legacy.