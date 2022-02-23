TRS cry: Bayyaram Ukku-Telangana Hakku

Hyderabad: Objecting to the statement of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that Bayyaram steel plant would not be a reality, the TRS leaders have called for protests across the state under the name, Bayyaram Ukku-Telangana Hakku.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister P Ajay Kumar, MP M Kavitha and former MLC M Sreenivas Reddy, party's floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that the Bayyaram was the right of Telangana.

The Bayyaram steel plant was promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, but the Centre was deceiving the people of the State by denying the right. Even today, the responsibility to fulfil the promise lies with the government of India, said Nama, stating that they would raise the issue in Parliament.

"Under the Har Ghar Jal programme, the State should have got 50 per cent of the funds, but the Centre did not release a single rupee. The Centre gives funds for regional ring roads, but when it comes to Telangana, Centre wants the State government to contribute 50 per cent towards the land acquisition," he alleged.

Slamming Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders, the TRS leader said that the party MPs from the State were failing to exert pressure on the Centre on Telangana problems. He alleged that the BJP government denied projects like Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet coach factory, national project status to Kaleshwaram etc. The BJP leaders can get all these and take credit for them, suggested Nama. Minister Ajay Kumar said that the State government has assured to provide iron ore from Bailadila plant in Odisha and also decided to take the burden of transportation. Kishan Reddy should withdraw his comments and take steps for setting up the steel plant, he said. MP Kavitha said that they would take up a protest in Khammam district on Wednesday.