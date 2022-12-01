TRS Ek Niranjan party, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Dubbin TRS an 'Ek Niranjan' party, Stat BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao all the time contemplates how to destroy and drown others.

The Karimnagar MP demanded KCR to tender an unconditional apology for deceiving the poor on his promise of financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for house construction.

Addressing villagers at Mahagaon in Mudhole constituency (Nirmal district) he said the CM's promise of Rs 5 lakh assistance has now been reduced to Rs 3 lakh per house-site. "KCR should tender a public apology for backtracking on his promise made on the floor of the Assembly", he demanded.

Bandi said his party would continue to fight and mount pressure till the government pays what it had promised to all beneficiaries. "The CM has diverted around Rs 4,000 crore sanctioned by the Centre to the State for housing. He is not responding to letters of the Union minister questioning the diversion of funds".

"Besides, KCR has failed to deliver on his electoral promises of loan waiver, unemployment allowance, three acre to STs. However, as there are elections ahead he is staging new dramas to hoodwink people with new promises", he said.

Bandi took a dig at the CM aspiring for a greater role in national politics and said it is ridiculous on his part to make claims to bring qualitative changes in the country when he could not solve problems in a village of Telangana. "Mother Telangana was caught within the four walls of KCR's fortress", he remarked

"Time has come for people to break this fort and liberate Telangana. The BJP will come to power and realise your dream of a democratic Telangana," he asserted.

Earlier, Bandi started his third day of the Praja Sangrama Yatra from Gundegaon before reaching the night halt at Chata.

Along the way he interacted with people and activists who highlighted non-receipt of pensions and other social security benefits.

At Gundegaon, he criticised the government for leaving people in the lurch when their villages faced problems but distributing money in Punjab.

People briefed him that they had to live in unbearable conditions in rains."The minister and local MLA stopped visiting the village; when they asked about rehabilitation people were put behind bars.

He assured to fight with government on sanction of housing and R&R package for about 250 project oustees of the Rangarao Project. Bandi demanded the CM to visit Gundegaon and address the issues.