TRS Government paying special attention to minorities' welfare: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Minorities Affairs Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday said that many welfare programmes were being implemented in the State, with a special attention on the minorities, like nowhere in the country.

Replying to a discussion on 'Welfare of Minorities in Telangana' in the Assembly, he said Telangana was a secular State. There were no disturbances during the last seven years. The budgetary allocations have been increased every year for the minorities. Several innovative schemes were introduced for the uplift of the minorities.

The minister said during the ten-year Congress rule, the government spent Rs 2,744 crore only and 'totally neglected' the welfare of the minorities. The TRS government had spent Rs 6,644 crore during the last seven years. Schemes were designed based on the needs of the poor. The 'Shadi Mubarak' scheme had benefited 1.95 lakh families. The government started 204 minority residential schools at one go, he added.

Responding to the pendency of overseas scholarships, he said they would be cleared by the time students come back after studies. The new applications were under consideration of the CM. He said the government brought in a scheme 'Own Your Auto' and provided vehicles to 1,744 persons by spending Rs 12.7 crore. Under driver empowerment Rs 690 crore was spent for own vehicles to 184 persons.

The minister said that the CM had vowed to develop JP Dargah. He was committed to take up its development with Rs 50 crore. The work was going on for a shopping complex at Anisul Garba costing Rs 39 Crore. The Jamia Nizamia auditorium was being constructed with Rs 14 crore. Regarding the building in Ajmer, Eshwar stated that the government was waiting for permission from the local development board.

He said Muslim, Christians and other minorities were being given special attention by the government. Though there were governments earlier, but special attention to the minorities was given by the government.