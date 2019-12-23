TRS govt treating all religions equally: Naini Narsimha Reddy

Bagh Lingampally: Former Home Minister Naini Narsimha Reddy said that the TRS government had extended financial support to all religions. He was speaking at the Christmas celebrations programme held here at VST function hall on Sunday.

Naini said that the TRS government had initiated several schemes for the welfare of Christians. No other State government except Telangana government had helped poor to celebrate their festivals on a grand note, he said. Former minister said that Telangana government was committed to welfare of minorities.

Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal said that TRS government was committed to welfare of the minorities. He suggested Christians to approach him if they need any help.

Local corporator V Srinivas Reddy, TRS leaders MN Srinivas, TRS division president R Mallesh, Sirigiri Shyam, David Raju, Mojes, Mariadasu, Anil, pastors of various churches in Musheerabad and large number of Christians participated in the celebrations.