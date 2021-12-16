TRS MLAs complain against Mayor ahead of GHMC council meet

Hyderabad: In a meeting which was organised for the preparation for Council meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the TRS city leaders, including MLAs and corporators, expressed dissatisfaction against the officials and also the Mayor for her absence and lodged a complaint with the Ministers.

A meeting of the city MPs, MLAs and Corporators was organised by the party leadership, which was chaired by the Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and attended by other ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Md Mahmood Ali. The meeting was supposed to prepare the party corporators for the ensuing GHMC Council meeting scheduled on December 18. The GHMC is organising Council meeting after the strong protest by the BJP corporators who ransacked the Mayor's office recently. The ruling party leaders expect a fiery meeting on Saturday and hence wanted the Corporators to be updated.

However, the meeting turned out to be a complaint cell. According to sources, the MLAs expressed dissatisfaction with the GHMC officials for their non-responsive approach. As many as four MLAs have complained against the authorities alleging that the officials were acting as if they were supreme. They also complained that the works pertaining to the ruling party MLAs were not taken up and those belonging to BJP and Congress were given importance. The MLAs said that the officials were not even answering their phone calls and were taking up development works and laying foundation stones without giving any information to them.

The leaders wanted the Ministers to have a coordination meeting with the officials. Sources also said that the corporators were also unhappy with Mayor G Vijayalakshmi stating that she was not available.

Sources said that the Ministers asked the corporators not to skip the Council meeting. In the earlier meeting held virtually not many corporators had attended the meeting, hence the Minister wanted the Corporators to come to the Council meeting in time and be available by 9.30 am. The Ministers wanted the party corporators to counter the allegations of the BJP corporators in a befitting manner.

Later, in an informal interaction with the media, Mayor said that there was no truth in the allegations that she was not available for the corporators and added that she was always there.